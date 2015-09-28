Workers are getting tired of being exploited. Unions will be seeing significant growth in the coming years. Let Republicans keep union bashing as it will likely speed up union growth. People are beginning to realize that if Republican politicians support something it probably isn't good for the middle or working classes.
Why I joined the UAW auto-workers union—commentary
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 28, 2015 10:57 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment