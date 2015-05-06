Newsvine

PaPa23

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 86 Comments: 7663 Since: Jul 2010

IL Governor Rauner's Pal Made $625,000 Per Hour Last Year and Then Gave $10 Million to Rauner Campaign to Attack Unions and Cut Worker Pay | Robert Creamer

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by PaPa23 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed May 6, 2015 11:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Another Democratic failure in a mid-term election. The Repubs have become quite adept at taking advantage of that. As Mr Creamer says we darn well better roll out full force in 2016 or we are doomed to virtual slavery. The oligarchs cannot be allowed to win.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor