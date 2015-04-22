This author gives a little more in-depth look at Walker's proposals concerning the UW and it's many effects. He has touted his plan as keeping tuition costs affordable by capping tuition increases but by cutting 3 million funding many professors will be laid off, classes cut and students will need to go longer to get the classes needed for graduation thus costing them more and devaluing the degree. .
Scott Walker's War on the University of Wisconsin | Sumaia Masoom
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Apr 22, 2015 5:41 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment